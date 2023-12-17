Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,475 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,868,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.5 %

HP stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.