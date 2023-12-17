Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

