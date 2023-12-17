Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.