Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

