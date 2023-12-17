Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

BNED opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

