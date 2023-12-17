Barclays Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,606,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.