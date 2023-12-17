Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Head to Head Analysis

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 10.47% 11.87% 0.60% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $52.53 billion 1.07 $5.49 billion $4.29 10.81 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Bay Banks of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 1 4 0 0 1.80 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

