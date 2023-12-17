Bank of New Hampshire Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 162,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $165.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

