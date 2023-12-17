Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

