Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $14.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 5.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $387.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $39,833. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.