Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $242.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $243.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

