AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

