Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BK opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

