Arden Trust Co Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.57. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

