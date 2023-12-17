Arden Trust Co Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

