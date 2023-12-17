Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.26 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

