Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after acquiring an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $35.38 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.