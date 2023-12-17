Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $88.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

