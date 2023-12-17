Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGLN opened at $19.64 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.
Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
