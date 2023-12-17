Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 43,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.3% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

