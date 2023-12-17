Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $258.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.89.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

