Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 8.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Apple by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 196,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,033,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $176,963,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

