Apella Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.61. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

