APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of APA opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

