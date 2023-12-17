Analyzing Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) & Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) and Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Arch Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Warrior Met Coal pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arch Resources pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Arch Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warrior Met Coal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Arch Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Warrior Met Coal and Arch Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus target price of $53.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Arch Resources has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Arch Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Resources is more favorable than Warrior Met Coal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Arch Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warrior Met Coal $1.74 billion 1.70 $641.30 million $8.66 6.55 Arch Resources $3.72 billion 0.78 $1.33 billion $41.15 3.84

Arch Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Warrior Met Coal. Arch Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Arch Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Arch Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Warrior Met Coal and Arch Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warrior Met Coal 27.11% 28.96% 21.56% Arch Resources 25.36% 58.01% 34.08%

Summary

Arch Resources beats Warrior Met Coal on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

