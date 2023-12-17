Analyzing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.73%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ).

This table compares Augmedix and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85% Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augmedix and Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $40.93 million 5.72 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -11.10 Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

Summary

Augmedix beats Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality (VR) simulators for evidence-based medical training. It offers LapSim training system comprising LapSim ST develops to train surgical technologists and surgical assistants; LAP Mentor simulator provides laparoscopic training; and LapSim essence, a portable and ready-to-use VR laparoscopic simulator. The company also provides EndoSim system, an endoscopy simulator that delivers medical simulation training; TeamSim, a dynamic platform for inter-professional education development taking surgery simulation into the real world teamwork; Simball Box, which offers feedback on velocity with tutorial task videos showing a preferred approach; GI Mentor, the gold standard simulator for the training of gastrointestinal upper and lower endoscopic procedures; Ultrasound Mentor, a cross-specialty solution for ultrasound training; Angio Mentor simulator provides endovascular training; Spine Mentor, a virtual reality training simulator for minimal invasive spine surgery; GI-BRONCH Mentor platform that offers a combined system for GI endoscopy and flexible bronchoscopy training; Perc Mentor simulator provides ultrasound and fluoroscopy training; ARTHRO Mentor, an advanced arthroscopic training simulator; PELVIC Mentor simulator provides anatomy and pelvic exam training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; simbionix simulators; and robotic surgery simulators. Surgical Science AB was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.