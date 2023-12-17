Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,420.13

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($57.57).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($54.61) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($55.86) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.2 %

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.50), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($156,859.63). 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,869 ($61.12) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,634 ($45.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,980 ($62.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,365.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,169.77.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

