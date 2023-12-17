Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Target Price at $61.78

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.