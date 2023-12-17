Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $35.86

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,171 shares of company stock valued at $79,208,883 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 603.1% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $4,756,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.