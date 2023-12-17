American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.