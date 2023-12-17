Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137,086 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

