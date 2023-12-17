Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

