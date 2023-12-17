Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,591 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 82,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 140,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

