Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.