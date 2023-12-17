Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alset Capital Acquisition news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $428,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,396,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

