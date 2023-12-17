Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

