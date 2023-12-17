Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.