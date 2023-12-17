Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

