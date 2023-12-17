Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 82,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

