Allied Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

