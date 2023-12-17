Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

