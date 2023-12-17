Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.