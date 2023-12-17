Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALK. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

