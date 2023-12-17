AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Raised to $10.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.19%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

