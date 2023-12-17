AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

AGNC opened at $9.73 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.19%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

