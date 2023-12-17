Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. UBS Group upgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $981.64 million, a PE ratio of -90.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $196,212.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,519,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,128,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

