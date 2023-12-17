Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEZS

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.