Adobe’s (ADBE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $615.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.11.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $584.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $579.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

