Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADEVF
Adevinta ASA Stock Performance
Adevinta ASA Company Profile
Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adevinta ASA
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.