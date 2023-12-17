Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

