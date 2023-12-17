ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $263,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,839. 13.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.45. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

